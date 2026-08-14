Kimani Vidal Starts Chargers' Preseason Opener
Kimani Vidal started Thursday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans, but his night was brief. Vidal carried five times for eight yards and did not catch his only target before the Chargers moved on to the rest of the backfield. Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell did not play. That difference is worth noting after Los Angeles spent much of camp talking up all three backs. The Chargers' current depth chart now has Mitchell second behind Hampton, with Vidal listed on the third line alongside Amar Johnson. Vidal proved last season that he can handle a bigger workload when needed, rushing for 643 yards and three touchdowns on 155 carries while making 10 starts. Mike McDaniel has also said he plans to use Hampton, Mitchell and Vidal during the regular season. Vidal should still have a role, but Thursday's usage was another sign that he may be entering the year behind Mitchell in the pecking order.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN