Kyren Williams Still Boasts RB1 Upside Despite Falling Draft Cost
Kyren Williams has been a top nine fantasy finisher in each of the past three seasons, but even with the Rams having the league's highest projected scoring total for 2026, he is currently being drafted as the RB12, routinely falling out of the second round. Concerns of Blake Corum's late-season emergence have created a worst-case timeshare scenario in many drafters' minds, seemingly overlooking the fact that as Corum came on as the RB17 over the final six weeks of 2025, Williams still saw featured back usage and finished as the RB10 over the same stretch. Williams could see a dip in total touches, but as the superior receiver and more efficient goal-line back, he should retain his most valuable work, and he remains one of the league's safest bets to reach a double-digit touchdown floor. Yet to turn 26, Williams still has obvious RB1 upside but is often available closer to an RB2 price point.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller