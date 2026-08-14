De'Zhaun Stribling Leads 49ers Receivers In Loss
Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Mike Evans (quadriceps), Stribling's performance should boost his fantasy appeal. With Pearsall out for the year and Evans a perennial injury risk, Stribling could see a healthy workload even after San Francisco's recent reunion with Deebo Samuel Jr. Stribling's next opportunity to add to his burgeoning allure will come on August 20 when the 49ers square off against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com