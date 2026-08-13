Jalen Coker Lining Up for Third-Year Breakout in 2026
Jalen Coker is coming off a stellar finish to the 2025 season after starting on the PUP list with a quad injury. Coker hauled in 33 of 43 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns in just 11 games, averaging 6.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. He turned it up late last season, recording 28 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns over his final six games. The third-year receiver is looking to emerge even further in 2026, with a fully healthy training camp and preseason. Currently ranked WR52, Coker offers upside as a young, talented receiver with a strong connection to quarterback Bryce Young.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller