Shedeur Sanders Carries Some Fantasy Appeal in Deeper Formats
Shedeur Sanders, enters the 2026 season in a quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson, who missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a re-ruptured right Achilles. Sanders played in eight games in 2025 and threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown. While he does provide some fantasy appeal with his rushing upside and big-play ability, it remains to be seen if he will have that opportunity. Watson hasn't performed at a high level since 2020, but he is still 30 years old and likely has a fast track to be the starter for the Browns over Sanders. Sanders was extremely inefficient in 2025, ranking 30th in yards per attempt, 38th in true passer rating, and 38th in adjusted yards per attempt. Sanders offers some dynasty appeal given his age, and in superflex formats, he could be used as a bench spot if he wins the starting job. RotoBaller ranks Sanders as the QB34 entering the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller