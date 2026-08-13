Davante Adams Could be in Line for Early-Season Explosion
Davante Adams could see a heavy workload in the first few games of the season. In his first season with the Rams in 2025, Adams recorded 789 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games, finishing as the WR8 in half-PPR formats. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the week that the NFL is reviewing a potential suspension of star receiver Puka Nacua for making antisemitic slurs and allegedly biting a woman during the offseason. Depending on the severity of any suspension, Adams will be assigned a heavy workload during that period. He is currently ranked WR20 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, which could be an incredible value if Nacua misses time.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller