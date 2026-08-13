Brenton Strange Faces Crowded Jaguars Passing Attack
Brenton Strange faces heavy target competition heading into the 2026 season. Strange had a solid third season, hauling in 46 of 60 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games, averaging 7.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, the Jaguars' receiving corps looks loaded, with the addition of second-round tight end Nate Boerkircher and the return of emerging players Parker Washington and Travis Hunter. Despite a strong showing in 2025, Strange is likely the fourth or fifth option in this passing offense. Currently listed as the TE17 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Strange seems like too high a price to pay in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller