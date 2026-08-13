Terry McLaurin Fantasy Ceiling Capped by Diggs
Terry McLaurin may see a reduced target share with the addition of veteran wideout Stefon Diggs. The team signed Diggs to a one-year, $12 million contract, and the former Patriots receiver has shown out in his first few practices with the team. During a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins, Diggs dominated the Dolphins' cornerbacks in one-on-one drills and was a force in team drills as well. With Diggs expected to earn short-yardage work, McLaurin may be forced into a traditional X-receiver role, despite offensive coordinator David Blough stating they want to move him all over the place and get him "10 targets a game." While McLaurin's WR24 ranking seemed like a great value at first, Diggs' addition definitely increases the volatility of his 2026 outlook.
Source: Ralph Vacchiano - Fox Sports
Source: Ralph Vacchiano - Fox Sports