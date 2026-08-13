Mason Rudolph Sharp in Preseason Start
Mason Rudolph completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 93 yards in a 28-9 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers. Rudolph got off to a rocky start, taking two sacks over his first four snaps, but quickly settled in and led the offense down the field on its second possession. Although the Steelers were unable to score after an offensive holding penalty nullified a three-yard rushing touchdown by Lew Nichols, Rudolph displayed early chemistry with rookie wideout Germie Bernard and several other pass-catchers throughout the drive. The 31-year-old then gave way to second-year pro Will Howard and rookie signal-caller Drew Allar, both of whom also impressed. It will be interesting to see how Pittsburgh's quarterback depth chart shakes out entering the regular season, with all three players competing for backup duties behind Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph is likely to see additional preseason action next weekend against the New York Jets.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN