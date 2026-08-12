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Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 250 Players for 2026 Drafts

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Jason Robertson -Fantasy Hockey Rankings - NHL DFS Picks - DFS Hockey

Andy's top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! For the first time, RotoBaller will bring you dedicated in-season fantasy hockey coverage for the upcoming 2026-27 season in addition to our in-season DFS content.

Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts).

In the rankings below, see high-end superstars like Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, as well as mid-round sleepers like Morgan Geekie and Beckett Sennecke. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp. Let's dive in!

Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code SUMMER. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Rank Player Team Position
1 Connor McDavid EDM C
2 Nathan MacKinnon COL C
3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW
4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C
5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C
6 Jason Robertson DAL LW
7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW
8 David Pastrnak BOS RW
9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G
10 Cale Makar COL D
11 Nick Suzuki MTL C
12 Matt Boldy MIN LW
13 Martin Necas COL RW
14 Zach Werenski CBJ D
15 Jack Eichel VGK C
16 Cole Caufield MTL LW
17 Auston Matthews TOR C
18 Jack Hughes N.J C
19 Quinn Hughes MIN D
20 Kyle Connor WPG LW
21 Logan Thompson WSH G
22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C
23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW
24 Evan Bouchard EDM D
25 Tage Thompson BUF C
26 Lane Hutson MTL D
27 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW
28 Mitch Marner VGK RW
29 Jake Guentzel T.B LW
30 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW
31 Mark Scheifele WPG C
32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G
33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW
34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW
35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D
36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
37 Leo Carlsson ANA C
38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW
39 Clayton Keller UTA LW
40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW
41 William Nylander TOR RW
42 Jake Oettinger DAL G
43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW
44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW
45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW
46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G
47 Sidney Crosby PIT C
48 Tim Stutzle OTT C
49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G
50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW
51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW
52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW
53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C
54 Moritz Seider DET D
55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D
56 Darren Raddysh TOR D
57 Connor Bedard CHI C
58 Jake Sanderson OTT D
59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C
60 Sebastian Aho CAR C
61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW
62 Dylan Larkin DET C
63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C
64 Lucas Raymond DET RW
65 Brayden Point T.B C
66 Porter Martone PHI RW
67 Scott Wedgewood COL G
68 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW
69 Robert Thomas STL C
70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW
71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C
72 Nico Hischier N.J C
73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G
74 Dylan Holloway STL LW
75 Adam Fox NYR D
76 Will Smith S.J RW
77 John Tavares TOR C
78 Drake Batherson OTT RW
79 Mark Stone VGK RW
80 Alex Tuch WSH RW
81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW
82 Bo Horvat NYI C
83 Jakub Dobes MTL G
84 Tom Wilson WSH RW
85 Logan Cooley UTA C
86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW
87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D
88 Brock Faber MIN D
89 Brandon Bussi CAR G
90 Zach Hyman EDM RW
91 Roope Hintz DAL C
92 Josh Morrissey WPG D
93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW
94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G
95 Roman Josi NSH D
96 Mathew Barzal NYI C
97 Timo Meier N.J LW
98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G
99 Jackson LaCombe ANA D
100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D
101 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW
102 Steven Stamkos NSH LW
103 John Carlson T.B D
104 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW
105 Matthew Knies TOR LW
106 Jacob Markstrom FLA G
107 Erik Karlsson PIT D
108 Ivan Demidov MTL RW
109 Brock Nelson COL C
110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW
111 Bryan Rust PIT RW
112 Sam Bennett FLA C
113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C
114 Quinton Byfield L.A C
115 J.T. Miller NYR C
116 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G
117 Travis Konecny PHI RW
118 Jet Greaves CBJ G
119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW
120 Anton Frondell CHI C
121 Brad Marchand FLA RW
122 Nazem Kadri COL C
123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW
124 Trevor Zegras PHI C
125 Logan Stankoven CAR C
126 Jackson Blake CAR RW
127 Gavin McKenna TOR C
128 Josh Doan BUF RW
129 Dylan Strome WSH C
130 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW
131 Charlie McAvoy BOS D
132 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C
133 Linus Ullmark OTT G
134 Vincent Trocheck UTA C
135 Dan Vladar PHI G
136 Brandt Clarke L.A D
137 Bowen Byram CHI D
138 Noah Dobson MTL D
139 Owen Tippett PHI LW
140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW
141 Pavel Zacha BOS C
142 Dylan Cozens OTT C
143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW
144 Mason Marchment S.J LW
145 Elias Pettersson VAN C
146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D
147 JJ Peterka BOS LW
148 William Eklund OTT LW
149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G
150 John Gibson DET G
151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW
152 Jared McCann SEA LW
153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW
154 Carter Hart VGK G
155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW
156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW
157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D
158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW
159 Thomas Harley DAL D
160 Victor Hedman T.B D
161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW
162 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW
163 Dougie Hamilton N.J D
164 Shea Theodore VGK D
165 Seth Jones FLA D
166 Patrick Kane CHI RW
167 Thomas Chabot OTT D
168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C
169 Matty Beniers SEA C
170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D
171 Juuse Saros NSH G
172 Philip Broberg STL D
173 Vince Dunn SEA D
174 Frank Nazar CHI C
175 Luke Hughes N.J D
176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW
177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G
178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW
179 Anders Lee UTA LW
180 Jake Allen N.J G
181 Tomas Hertl VGK C
182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G
183 Mason McTavish STL LW
184 Esa Lindell DAL D
185 Zach Benson BUF LW
186 Matt Duchene DAL C
187 Mikael Granlund ANA C
188 Alex Laferriere L.A RW
189 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW
190 Lukas Dostal ANA G
191 Matvei Michkov PHI RW
192 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D
193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW
194 Joel Hofer STL G
195 Luke Evangelista NSH RW
196 Anton Lundell FLA C
197 Spencer Knight CHI G
198 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW
199 Ilya Protas WSH C
200 Blake Coleman MIN LW
201 Bobby McMann SEA LW
202 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW
203 Ryan Hartman MIN RW
204 Filip Hronek VAN D
205 Elias Lindholm BOS C
206 Shane Pinto OTT C
207 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C
208 Connor McMichael STL LW
209 Charlie Coyle CBJ C
210 Darnell Nurse S.J D
211 Marco Rossi VAN C
212 Troy Terry ANA RW
213 Cole Perfetti WPG LW
214 Michael Misa S.J C
215 Brock Boeser VAN RW
216 Colton Parayko STL D
217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW
218 Collin Graf S.J LW
219 Jacob Fowler MTL G
220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW
221 Jake McCabe TOR D
222 Jacob Trouba S.J D
223 Chris Kreider ANA LW
224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D
225 Noah Hanifin VGK D
226 Frederik Andersen EDM G
227 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW
228 Simon Nemec CGY D
229 Alexander Nikishin CAR D
230 Joey Daccord SEA G
231 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW
232 Taylor Hall CAR LW
233 Dustin Wolf CGY G
234 Jack Quinn BUF RW
235 Sam Malinski COL D
236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW
237 Brett Howden VGK LW
238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D
239 Matt Coronato CGY RW
240 Justin Faulk DET D
241 K'Andre Miller CAR D
242 Brayden McNabb VGK D
243 Will Cuylle NYR LW
244 Cole Hutson WSH D
245 Josh Norris BUF C
246 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW
247 William Karlsson VGK C
248 Sam Rinzel CHI D
249 James Hagens BOS C
250 Mike Matheson MTL D

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov is determined to bounce back from a down year and has put in intensive work in the offseason. "There was no vacation at all, because an important season is ahead," Michkov told Daria Tuboltseva of RG. "I need to play well, I want that myself. So I need to keep my body in shape at all times."

After a 63-point rookie campaign, Michkov barely cleared 50 points in his second year and ended up as a healthy scratch for a pair of postseason games. But with his talent and something to prove, Michkov could be an intriguing fantasy option next season as a mid-round sleeper.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension earlier in the offseason. He will finish his entry-level deal in 2026-27, after which the new contract will take effect. Celebrini is set to become the NHL's highest-paid player, with the average annual value of his contract extension at $18.8 million.

In just two seasons, Celebrini has established himself as one of the leading talents in hockey's new generation. He set a Sharks record in 2025-26 with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. Overall, Celebrini has tallied 70 goals and 178 points in 152 career games. These are extraordinary numbers for a 20-year-old, which makes him a worthy top-five pick in all leagues.

Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Right wing Patrick Kane has returned to his original NHL team, signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane spent his first 16 years with the Blackhawks before stints with the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings. With 1,225 points, Kane is the Blackhawks' second all-time leading scorer and ranks third with 446 goals. He's one of only five players to win the Hart Trophy as the league MVP with the Blackhawks.

In his prime, Kane was a scoring machine. In recent seasons, he has battled health issues. Still, the veteran star posted a respectable 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last term. He is expected to play a major role for Chicago in the top six and on the power play.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jordon Davison Suffers Significant Injury, Will Miss Regular-Season Time
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Emeka Egbuka

Dealing With Minor Toe Injury
Rashee Rice

Not Expected to Face Additional Suspension
Jackson Chourio

Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
CFB

Keelon Russell, Austin Mack "Still Even" in Alabama QB Competition
CFB

Mark Bowman Projected to Start for USC as True Freshman
CFB

Ethan Davis Missing Fifth Consecutive Tennessee Practice
Willson Contreras

Playing Through Sore Hamstring
Jose Altuve

to Get More Imaging on his Foot on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Dealing With Hamstring Injury
Brice Turang

Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Nick Kurtz

Unlikely to Return This Season
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Notre Dame's Matty Augustine, Chaz Smith to Undergo Surgery
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Tristan da Silva

Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Isaiah Hartenstein

Joins Germany's Qualifier Roster
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Leads Germany Into FIBA Qualifiers
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Miles McBride

Stays Trade-Eligible for Knicks
Brandin Podziemski

Stays in Golden State's Plans
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Trey Yesavage

Week-to-Week After Having Knee Surgery
Paul Skenes

Lifted Early From Contest After Notable Velocity Drop
Stephen Curry

Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
NBA

Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Cade Cunningham

Praises Pistons' Frontcourt Upgrade
Luther Burden III

Hopeful to Play in Week 1
Norman Powell

Says Heat Never Made Offer
Puka Nacua

is Dealing with Groin Soreness
Tyler Nickel

Expected to Join Knicks This Season
CFB

Josh Hoover Growing Into Curt Cignetti's System
CFB

Hollywood Smothers the Most Consistent Texas RB in Camp
CFB

Ohio State Running Back Ja'Kobi Jackson Sheds Black Stripe
CFB

Deuce Alexander, Johntay Cook II Look Like Top Targets for Ole Miss
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Deuce Knight Developing Nicely at Ole Miss
CFB

Brandon White Making Noise for Kansas State
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Zac Veen

Rockies Outfield Prospect Zac Veen Returning to the Majors
CFB

Ty Clark III Projects as Wake Forest's RB1
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Reportedly Bigger, Faster, Stronger
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Noted as Matchup Nightmare by Kane Wommack
Jadarian Price

Back in Pads on Tuesday
James Wood

Nationals Don't Expect James Wood to Return Later This Week
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
CFB

Jack Layne Still Recovering From Elbow Surgery
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out with Injured Foot
Nick Bosa

Week-to-Week With Knee Tendinitis
Myles Garrett

Sidelined by Knee Swelling
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early With Unspecified Injury
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches
Kyle Stowers

Marlins Place Kyle Stowers on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ousmane Kromah in Line for RB1 Duties at Florida State?
Josh Jacobs

Could Still Face NFL Discipline
Mike Evans

in Uniform for Tuesday's Practice
Puka Nacua

Potential NFL Discipline Looms for Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins

Primed for Workhorse Role
Kyler Murray

Vikings Name Kyler Murray as Their Starting QB
Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
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