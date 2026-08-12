Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 250 Players for 2026 Drafts

Andy's top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.
Hey RotoBallers! For the first time, RotoBaller will bring you dedicated in-season fantasy hockey coverage for the upcoming 2026-27 season in addition to our in-season DFS content.
Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts).
In the rankings below, see high-end superstars like Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, as well as mid-round sleepers like Morgan Geekie and Beckett Sennecke. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp. Let's dive in!Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code SUMMER. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|C
|2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|C
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|T.B
|RW
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|EDM
|C
|5
|Macklin Celebrini
|S.J
|C
|6
|Jason Robertson
|DAL
|LW
|7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|MIN
|LW
|8
|David Pastrnak
|BOS
|RW
|9
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|T.B
|G
|10
|Cale Makar
|COL
|D
|11
|Nick Suzuki
|MTL
|C
|12
|Matt Boldy
|MIN
|LW
|13
|Martin Necas
|COL
|RW
|14
|Zach Werenski
|CBJ
|D
|15
|Jack Eichel
|VGK
|C
|16
|Cole Caufield
|MTL
|LW
|17
|Auston Matthews
|TOR
|C
|18
|Jack Hughes
|N.J
|C
|19
|Quinn Hughes
|MIN
|D
|20
|Kyle Connor
|WPG
|LW
|21
|Logan Thompson
|WSH
|G
|22
|Wyatt Johnston
|DAL
|C
|23
|Brady Tkachuk
|FLA
|LW
|24
|Evan Bouchard
|EDM
|D
|25
|Tage Thompson
|BUF
|C
|26
|Lane Hutson
|MTL
|D
|27
|Matthew Tkachuk
|FLA
|RW
|28
|Mitch Marner
|VGK
|RW
|29
|Jake Guentzel
|T.B
|LW
|30
|Mikko Rantanen
|DAL
|RW
|31
|Mark Scheifele
|WPG
|C
|32
|Connor Hellebuyck
|WPG
|G
|33
|Cutter Gauthier
|ANA
|RW
|34
|Dylan Guenther
|UTA
|RW
|35
|Matthew Schaefer
|NYI
|D
|36
|Rasmus Dahlin
|BUF
|D
|37
|Leo Carlsson
|ANA
|C
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|T.B
|LW
|39
|Clayton Keller
|UTA
|LW
|40
|Sam Reinhart
|FLA
|RW
|41
|William Nylander
|TOR
|RW
|42
|Jake Oettinger
|DAL
|G
|43
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|MTL
|RW
|44
|Alex DeBrincat
|DET
|LW
|45
|Adrian Kempe
|L.A
|RW
|46
|Igor Shesterkin
|NYR
|G
|47
|Sidney Crosby
|PIT
|C
|48
|Tim Stutzle
|OTT
|C
|49
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|G
|50
|Kirill Marchenko
|CBJ
|LW
|51
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|LW
|52
|Artemi Panarin
|L.A
|LW
|53
|Aleksander Barkov
|FLA
|C
|54
|Moritz Seider
|DET
|D
|55
|Jakob Chychrun
|WSH
|D
|56
|Darren Raddysh
|TOR
|D
|57
|Connor Bedard
|CHI
|C
|58
|Jake Sanderson
|OTT
|D
|59
|Mika Zibanejad
|NYR
|C
|60
|Sebastian Aho
|CAR
|C
|61
|Jesper Bratt
|N.J
|LW
|62
|Dylan Larkin
|DET
|C
|63
|Adam Fantilli
|CBJ
|C
|64
|Lucas Raymond
|DET
|RW
|65
|Brayden Point
|T.B
|C
|66
|Porter Martone
|PHI
|RW
|67
|Scott Wedgewood
|COL
|G
|68
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|NYR
|RW
|69
|Robert Thomas
|STL
|C
|70
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|CAR
|LW
|71
|Nick Schmaltz
|UTA
|C
|72
|Nico Hischier
|N.J
|C
|73
|Jeremy Swayman
|BOS
|G
|74
|Dylan Holloway
|STL
|LW
|75
|Adam Fox
|NYR
|D
|76
|Will Smith
|S.J
|RW
|77
|John Tavares
|TOR
|C
|78
|Drake Batherson
|OTT
|RW
|79
|Mark Stone
|VGK
|RW
|80
|Alex Tuch
|WSH
|RW
|81
|Beckett Sennecke
|ANA
|RW
|82
|Bo Horvat
|NYI
|C
|83
|Jakub Dobes
|MTL
|G
|84
|Tom Wilson
|WSH
|RW
|85
|Logan Cooley
|UTA
|C
|86
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|STL
|RW
|87
|Miro Heiskanen
|DAL
|D
|88
|Brock Faber
|MIN
|D
|89
|Brandon Bussi
|CAR
|G
|90
|Zach Hyman
|EDM
|RW
|91
|Roope Hintz
|DAL
|C
|92
|Josh Morrissey
|WPG
|D
|93
|Alex Ovechkin
|WSH
|LW
|94
|Karel Vejmelka
|UTA
|G
|95
|Roman Josi
|NSH
|D
|96
|Mathew Barzal
|NYI
|C
|97
|Timo Meier
|N.J
|LW
|98
|Jesper Wallstedt
|MIN
|G
|99
|Jackson LaCombe
|ANA
|D
|100
|Mikhail Sergachev
|UTA
|D
|101
|Andrei Svechnikov
|CAR
|LW
|102
|Steven Stamkos
|NSH
|LW
|103
|John Carlson
|T.B
|D
|104
|Gabriel Vilardi
|WPG
|RW
|105
|Matthew Knies
|TOR
|LW
|106
|Jacob Markstrom
|FLA
|G
|107
|Erik Karlsson
|PIT
|D
|108
|Ivan Demidov
|MTL
|RW
|109
|Brock Nelson
|COL
|C
|110
|Morgan Geekie
|BOS
|RW
|111
|Bryan Rust
|PIT
|RW
|112
|Sam Bennett
|FLA
|C
|113
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|MIN
|C
|114
|Quinton Byfield
|L.A
|C
|115
|J.T. Miller
|NYR
|C
|116
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|COL
|G
|117
|Travis Konecny
|PHI
|RW
|118
|Jet Greaves
|CBJ
|G
|119
|Rickard Rakell
|PIT
|LW
|120
|Anton Frondell
|CHI
|C
|121
|Brad Marchand
|FLA
|RW
|122
|Nazem Kadri
|COL
|C
|123
|Jordan Kyrou
|WSH
|RW
|124
|Trevor Zegras
|PHI
|C
|125
|Logan Stankoven
|CAR
|C
|126
|Jackson Blake
|CAR
|RW
|127
|Gavin McKenna
|TOR
|C
|128
|Josh Doan
|BUF
|RW
|129
|Dylan Strome
|WSH
|C
|130
|Alexis Lafreniere
|NYR
|RW
|131
|Charlie McAvoy
|BOS
|D
|132
|Ryan O'Reilly
|NSH
|C
|133
|Linus Ullmark
|OTT
|G
|134
|Vincent Trocheck
|UTA
|C
|135
|Dan Vladar
|PHI
|G
|136
|Brandt Clarke
|L.A
|D
|137
|Bowen Byram
|CHI
|D
|138
|Noah Dobson
|MTL
|D
|139
|Owen Tippett
|PHI
|LW
|140
|Kevin Fiala
|L.A
|LW
|141
|Pavel Zacha
|BOS
|C
|142
|Dylan Cozens
|OTT
|C
|143
|Evgeni Malkin
|PIT
|RW
|144
|Mason Marchment
|S.J
|LW
|145
|Elias Pettersson
|VAN
|C
|146
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|CAR
|D
|147
|JJ Peterka
|BOS
|LW
|148
|William Eklund
|OTT
|LW
|149
|Darcy Kuemper
|L.A
|G
|150
|John Gibson
|DET
|G
|151
|Valeri Nichushkin
|CBJ
|RW
|152
|Jared McCann
|SEA
|LW
|153
|Aliaksei Protas
|WSH
|LW
|154
|Carter Hart
|VGK
|G
|155
|Gabriel Landeskog
|COL
|LW
|156
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|EDM
|LW
|157
|Mackenzie Weegar
|UTA
|D
|158
|Ryan Leonard
|WSH
|RW
|159
|Thomas Harley
|DAL
|D
|160
|Victor Hedman
|T.B
|D
|161
|Carter Verhaeghe
|FLA
|LW
|162
|Mats Zuccarello
|L.A
|RW
|163
|Dougie Hamilton
|N.J
|D
|164
|Shea Theodore
|VGK
|D
|165
|Seth Jones
|FLA
|D
|166
|Patrick Kane
|CHI
|RW
|167
|Thomas Chabot
|OTT
|D
|168
|Anthony Cirelli
|T.B
|C
|169
|Matty Beniers
|SEA
|C
|170
|Rasmus Andersson
|VGK
|D
|171
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|G
|172
|Philip Broberg
|STL
|D
|173
|Vince Dunn
|SEA
|D
|174
|Frank Nazar
|CHI
|C
|175
|Luke Hughes
|N.J
|D
|176
|Anthony Mantha
|N.J
|RW
|177
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|BUF
|G
|178
|Viktor Arvidsson
|DET
|RW
|179
|Anders Lee
|UTA
|LW
|180
|Jake Allen
|N.J
|G
|181
|Tomas Hertl
|VGK
|C
|182
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|TOR
|G
|183
|Mason McTavish
|STL
|LW
|184
|Esa Lindell
|DAL
|D
|185
|Zach Benson
|BUF
|LW
|186
|Matt Duchene
|DAL
|C
|187
|Mikael Granlund
|ANA
|C
|188
|Alex Laferriere
|L.A
|RW
|189
|Mavrik Bourque
|NSH
|RW
|190
|Lukas Dostal
|ANA
|G
|191
|Matvei Michkov
|PHI
|RW
|192
|Mattias Samuelsson
|BUF
|D
|193
|Artturi Lehkonen
|COL
|LW
|194
|Joel Hofer
|STL
|G
|195
|Luke Evangelista
|NSH
|RW
|196
|Anton Lundell
|FLA
|C
|197
|Spencer Knight
|CHI
|G
|198
|Ivan Barbashev
|VGK
|LW
|199
|Ilya Protas
|WSH
|C
|200
|Blake Coleman
|MIN
|LW
|201
|Bobby McMann
|SEA
|LW
|202
|Jake DeBrusk
|VAN
|LW
|203
|Ryan Hartman
|MIN
|RW
|204
|Filip Hronek
|VAN
|D
|205
|Elias Lindholm
|BOS
|C
|206
|Shane Pinto
|OTT
|C
|207
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|WSH
|C
|208
|Connor McMichael
|STL
|LW
|209
|Charlie Coyle
|CBJ
|C
|210
|Darnell Nurse
|S.J
|D
|211
|Marco Rossi
|VAN
|C
|212
|Troy Terry
|ANA
|RW
|213
|Cole Perfetti
|WPG
|LW
|214
|Michael Misa
|S.J
|C
|215
|Brock Boeser
|VAN
|RW
|216
|Colton Parayko
|STL
|D
|217
|Seth Jarvis
|CAR
|RW
|218
|Collin Graf
|S.J
|LW
|219
|Jacob Fowler
|MTL
|G
|220
|Tyson Foerster
|PHI
|LW
|221
|Jake McCabe
|TOR
|D
|222
|Jacob Trouba
|S.J
|D
|223
|Chris Kreider
|ANA
|LW
|224
|Mattias Ekholm
|EDM
|D
|225
|Noah Hanifin
|VGK
|D
|226
|Frederik Andersen
|EDM
|G
|227
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|CHI
|RW
|228
|Simon Nemec
|CGY
|D
|229
|Alexander Nikishin
|CAR
|D
|230
|Joey Daccord
|SEA
|G
|231
|Kiefer Sherwood
|S.J
|RW
|232
|Taylor Hall
|CAR
|LW
|233
|Dustin Wolf
|CGY
|G
|234
|Jack Quinn
|BUF
|RW
|235
|Sam Malinski
|COL
|D
|236
|Gabe Perreault
|NYR
|LW
|237
|Brett Howden
|VGK
|LW
|238
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|D
|239
|Matt Coronato
|CGY
|RW
|240
|Justin Faulk
|DET
|D
|241
|K'Andre Miller
|CAR
|D
|242
|Brayden McNabb
|VGK
|D
|243
|Will Cuylle
|NYR
|LW
|244
|Cole Hutson
|WSH
|D
|245
|Josh Norris
|BUF
|C
|246
|Igor Chernyshov
|S.J
|LW
|247
|William Karlsson
|VGK
|C
|248
|Sam Rinzel
|CHI
|D
|249
|James Hagens
|BOS
|C
|250
|Mike Matheson
|MTL
|D
2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks
Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov is determined to bounce back from a down year and has put in intensive work in the offseason. "There was no vacation at all, because an important season is ahead," Michkov told Daria Tuboltseva of RG. "I need to play well, I want that myself. So I need to keep my body in shape at all times."
After a 63-point rookie campaign, Michkov barely cleared 50 points in his second year and ended up as a healthy scratch for a pair of postseason games. But with his talent and something to prove, Michkov could be an intriguing fantasy option next season as a mid-round sleeper.
Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension earlier in the offseason. He will finish his entry-level deal in 2026-27, after which the new contract will take effect. Celebrini is set to become the NHL's highest-paid player, with the average annual value of his contract extension at $18.8 million.
In just two seasons, Celebrini has established himself as one of the leading talents in hockey's new generation. He set a Sharks record in 2025-26 with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. Overall, Celebrini has tallied 70 goals and 178 points in 152 career games. These are extraordinary numbers for a 20-year-old, which makes him a worthy top-five pick in all leagues.
Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
Right wing Patrick Kane has returned to his original NHL team, signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane spent his first 16 years with the Blackhawks before stints with the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings. With 1,225 points, Kane is the Blackhawks' second all-time leading scorer and ranks third with 446 goals. He's one of only five players to win the Hart Trophy as the league MVP with the Blackhawks.
In his prime, Kane was a scoring machine. In recent seasons, he has battled health issues. Still, the veteran star posted a respectable 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last term. He is expected to play a major role for Chicago in the top six and on the power play.
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