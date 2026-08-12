Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 250 Players for 2026 Drafts

August 12, 2026

Andy's top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! For the first time, RotoBaller will bring you dedicated in-season fantasy hockey coverage for the upcoming 2026-27 season in addition to our in-season DFS content.

Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts).

In the rankings below, see high-end superstars like Matt Boldy and Cole Caufield, as well as mid-round sleepers like Morgan Geekie and Beckett Sennecke. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp. Let's dive in!

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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Rank Player Team Position 1 Connor McDavid EDM C 2 Nathan MacKinnon COL C 3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C 5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G 10 Cale Makar COL D 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW 13 Martin Necas COL RW 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D 15 Jack Eichel VGK C 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW 17 Auston Matthews TOR C 18 Jack Hughes N.J C 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW 21 Logan Thompson WSH G 22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C 23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW 24 Evan Bouchard EDM D 25 Tage Thompson BUF C 26 Lane Hutson MTL D 27 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW 28 Mitch Marner VGK RW 29 Jake Guentzel T.B LW 30 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW 31 Mark Scheifele WPG C 32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G 33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW 35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D 36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D 37 Leo Carlsson ANA C 38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW 39 Clayton Keller UTA LW 40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW 41 William Nylander TOR RW 42 Jake Oettinger DAL G 43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW 44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW 45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW 46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G 47 Sidney Crosby PIT C 48 Tim Stutzle OTT C 49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G 50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW 51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW 52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C 54 Moritz Seider DET D 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D 56 Darren Raddysh TOR D 57 Connor Bedard CHI C 58 Jake Sanderson OTT D 59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C 60 Sebastian Aho CAR C 61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW 62 Dylan Larkin DET C 63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C 64 Lucas Raymond DET RW 65 Brayden Point T.B C 66 Porter Martone PHI RW 67 Scott Wedgewood COL G 68 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW 69 Robert Thomas STL C 70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW 71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C 72 Nico Hischier N.J C 73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G 74 Dylan Holloway STL LW 75 Adam Fox NYR D 76 Will Smith S.J RW 77 John Tavares TOR C 78 Drake Batherson OTT RW 79 Mark Stone VGK RW 80 Alex Tuch WSH RW 81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW 82 Bo Horvat NYI C 83 Jakub Dobes MTL G 84 Tom Wilson WSH RW 85 Logan Cooley UTA C 86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW 87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D 88 Brock Faber MIN D 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G 90 Zach Hyman EDM RW 91 Roope Hintz DAL C 92 Josh Morrissey WPG D 93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW 94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G 95 Roman Josi NSH D 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C 97 Timo Meier N.J LW 98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G 99 Jackson LaCombe ANA D 100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D 101 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW 102 Steven Stamkos NSH LW 103 John Carlson T.B D 104 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW 105 Matthew Knies TOR LW 106 Jacob Markstrom FLA G 107 Erik Karlsson PIT D 108 Ivan Demidov MTL RW 109 Brock Nelson COL C 110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW 111 Bryan Rust PIT RW 112 Sam Bennett FLA C 113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C 114 Quinton Byfield L.A C 115 J.T. Miller NYR C 116 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G 117 Travis Konecny PHI RW 118 Jet Greaves CBJ G 119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW 120 Anton Frondell CHI C 121 Brad Marchand FLA RW 122 Nazem Kadri COL C 123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW 124 Trevor Zegras PHI C 125 Logan Stankoven CAR C 126 Jackson Blake CAR RW 127 Gavin McKenna TOR C 128 Josh Doan BUF RW 129 Dylan Strome WSH C 130 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW 131 Charlie McAvoy BOS D 132 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C 133 Linus Ullmark OTT G 134 Vincent Trocheck UTA C 135 Dan Vladar PHI G 136 Brandt Clarke L.A D 137 Bowen Byram CHI D 138 Noah Dobson MTL D 139 Owen Tippett PHI LW 140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW 141 Pavel Zacha BOS C 142 Dylan Cozens OTT C 143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW 144 Mason Marchment S.J LW 145 Elias Pettersson VAN C 146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D 147 JJ Peterka BOS LW 148 William Eklund OTT LW 149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G 150 John Gibson DET G 151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW 152 Jared McCann SEA LW 153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW 154 Carter Hart VGK G 155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW 156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW 157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D 158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW 159 Thomas Harley DAL D 160 Victor Hedman T.B D 161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW 162 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW 163 Dougie Hamilton N.J D 164 Shea Theodore VGK D 165 Seth Jones FLA D 166 Patrick Kane CHI RW 167 Thomas Chabot OTT D 168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C 169 Matty Beniers SEA C 170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D 171 Juuse Saros NSH G 172 Philip Broberg STL D 173 Vince Dunn SEA D 174 Frank Nazar CHI C 175 Luke Hughes N.J D 176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW 177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G 178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW 179 Anders Lee UTA LW 180 Jake Allen N.J G 181 Tomas Hertl VGK C 182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G 183 Mason McTavish STL LW 184 Esa Lindell DAL D 185 Zach Benson BUF LW 186 Matt Duchene DAL C 187 Mikael Granlund ANA C 188 Alex Laferriere L.A RW 189 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW 190 Lukas Dostal ANA G 191 Matvei Michkov PHI RW 192 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D 193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW 194 Joel Hofer STL G 195 Luke Evangelista NSH RW 196 Anton Lundell FLA C 197 Spencer Knight CHI G 198 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW 199 Ilya Protas WSH C 200 Blake Coleman MIN LW 201 Bobby McMann SEA LW 202 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW 203 Ryan Hartman MIN RW 204 Filip Hronek VAN D 205 Elias Lindholm BOS C 206 Shane Pinto OTT C 207 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C 208 Connor McMichael STL LW 209 Charlie Coyle CBJ C 210 Darnell Nurse S.J D 211 Marco Rossi VAN C 212 Troy Terry ANA RW 213 Cole Perfetti WPG LW 214 Michael Misa S.J C 215 Brock Boeser VAN RW 216 Colton Parayko STL D 217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW 218 Collin Graf S.J LW 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G 220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW 221 Jake McCabe TOR D 222 Jacob Trouba S.J D 223 Chris Kreider ANA LW 224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D 225 Noah Hanifin VGK D 226 Frederik Andersen EDM G 227 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW 228 Simon Nemec CGY D 229 Alexander Nikishin CAR D 230 Joey Daccord SEA G 231 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW 232 Taylor Hall CAR LW 233 Dustin Wolf CGY G 234 Jack Quinn BUF RW 235 Sam Malinski COL D 236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW 237 Brett Howden VGK LW 238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D 239 Matt Coronato CGY RW 240 Justin Faulk DET D 241 K'Andre Miller CAR D 242 Brayden McNabb VGK D 243 Will Cuylle NYR LW 244 Cole Hutson WSH D 245 Josh Norris BUF C 246 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW 247 William Karlsson VGK C 248 Sam Rinzel CHI D 249 James Hagens BOS C 250 Mike Matheson MTL D

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov is determined to bounce back from a down year and has put in intensive work in the offseason. "There was no vacation at all, because an important season is ahead," Michkov told Daria Tuboltseva of RG. "I need to play well, I want that myself. So I need to keep my body in shape at all times."

After a 63-point rookie campaign, Michkov barely cleared 50 points in his second year and ended up as a healthy scratch for a pair of postseason games. But with his talent and something to prove, Michkov could be an intriguing fantasy option next season as a mid-round sleeper.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension earlier in the offseason. He will finish his entry-level deal in 2026-27, after which the new contract will take effect. Celebrini is set to become the NHL's highest-paid player, with the average annual value of his contract extension at $18.8 million.

In just two seasons, Celebrini has established himself as one of the leading talents in hockey's new generation. He set a Sharks record in 2025-26 with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 82 games. Overall, Celebrini has tallied 70 goals and 178 points in 152 career games. These are extraordinary numbers for a 20-year-old, which makes him a worthy top-five pick in all leagues.

Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks

Right wing Patrick Kane has returned to his original NHL team, signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane spent his first 16 years with the Blackhawks before stints with the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings. With 1,225 points, Kane is the Blackhawks' second all-time leading scorer and ranks third with 446 goals. He's one of only five players to win the Hart Trophy as the league MVP with the Blackhawks.

In his prime, Kane was a scoring machine. In recent seasons, he has battled health issues. Still, the veteran star posted a respectable 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last term. He is expected to play a major role for Chicago in the top six and on the power play.