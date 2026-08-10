Kawhi Leonard Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
Kawhi Leonard is operating under the belief that the NBA's investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by the Los Angeles Clippers will conclude before training camp, keeping him on course to join the Toronto Raptors, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Toronto has paused the long-agreed-to deal until the league resolves the probe, so Leonard officially remains with the Clippers for now. The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals on 50.5 percent shooting and 38.7 percent from three last season. His fantasy stock remains tied to the trade and any possible penalty, but a healthy Leonard in Toronto would cut into the usage ceilings for Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer