Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Ben Simmons has received interest from several NBA teams, including one Western Conference team that offered a training-camp invite, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears. Simmons is also open to signing a veteran-minimum contract as he works toward an NBA return and a potential run with Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 30-year-old is expected to participate in a player-led Australian national team mini-camp in Melbourne with "zero restrictions" after taking last season off to get healthy. Simmons last played in 2024-25, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 22.0 minutes across 51 games with Brooklyn and the Clippers. His fantasy value depends entirely on landing spot, but assists, rebounds, and defensive stats would be the only categories to track.
Source: Marc J. Spears
Source: Marc J. Spears