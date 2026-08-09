Yuki Kawamura Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
Yuki Kawamura to an Exhibit 10 contract, giving him another training camp opportunity after two limited NBA seasons. The 5-foot-8 guard spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in 18 games while averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 11.6 minutes on 32.7 percent shooting. Kawamura also played for Indiana in the Las Vegas Summer League, including a 12-assist outing against New Orleans. The path to a roster spot remains narrow, as the Clippers already have all three two-way slots filled. Kawamura's passing keeps him interesting for organizational depth, but there is no fantasy value to chase.
Source: LA Clippers
Source: LA Clippers