Mike Evans is Nearing Full Strength
Mike Evans (quad) has missed some training camp time this week with a quadriceps injury, but he is close to 100 percent, according to Nick Wagoner. Evans was able to work out on the side on Saturday while he continues to recover from a quad injury. Evans has been sidelined all week from this quad injury, but he should be back at practice soon. There is still over a month before the regular season begins, so Evans has plenty of time to get ready. The 13-year veteran should be a top option right away with his new team, especially with some of the injuries the 49ers have been dealing with early in camp.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner