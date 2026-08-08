Ty Simpson Set for Preseason Debut
Ty Simpson will play in the team's first preseason game, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday. McVay said the rookie will "definitely" see action, while he has not decided whether Stetson Bennett IV will play. Simpson was the 13th overall pick in April and is competing with Bennett for the backup job behind Matthew Stafford. The Alabama product started all 15 games last season, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Bennett received more of the second-team work early in camp, so the preseason should give Simpson a valuable chance to make up ground and show how quickly he is settling into McVay's offense. Stafford remains firmly atop the depth chart, but Simpson's first NFL game action will be worth watching for dynasty and Superflex managers.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop