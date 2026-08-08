Anthony Richardson Sr. Reportedly Falls to Third String
Anthony Richardson Sr. has reportedly fallen behind Riley Leonard in the competition for the backup job, according to Evan Sidery. Sidery reports that Richardson has been moved to third string behind starter Daniel Jones and Leonard after an uneven start to training camp. The former No. 4 overall pick has flashed his trademark arm strength, but ball security continues to be an issue, including several mishandled snaps and an interception during recent practices. Richardson's trade request also remains in place after Indianapolis was unable to find a deal during the offseason. He has made only 15 starts through three NFL seasons, completing 50.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. If Leonard continues to pull ahead in the QB2 competition, a trade may offer Richardson his best chance to find another opportunity and rebuild his fantasy value.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery