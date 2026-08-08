Cam Ward Heating Up at Titans Camp
Cam Ward has shown signs of growth throughout his second professional training camp. Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt reports that after what was potentially his best session of the summer on Thursday, the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft led a number of scoring drives during Friday night's scrimmage at Nissan Stadium. Ward saw his play improve throughout his rookie campaign, and with a new coaching staff and improved weaponry around him, he's a player who could take a sizable year two leap. At RotoBaller's QB25, he's regularly going undrafted outside of superflex leagues, but if he continues to take agency over an ascending offense, Ward could eventually play his way into the streaming conversation or more.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt