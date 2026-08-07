Dalton Kincaid Poised for Breakout in 2026?
Dalton Kincaid could be in a better position within the offense that head coach Joe Brady is implementing in 2026. The former first-round pick has totaled 1,692 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 NFL games, averaging 7.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game over three seasons. The problem hindering his breakout is a lack of snaps. He's dropped from playing 63% of the snaps in his first season to 57% in his second year to 38% in 2025, well behind tight end Dawson Knox. Under head coach Sean McDermott's run-blocking emphasis, Kincaid was limited by his lack of run-blocking ability. He will hope that under Brady, who now has full control of the offense, he plays more snaps and finally breaks out in his contract season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller