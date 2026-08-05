Pete Crow-Armstrong Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Pete Crow-Armstrong went toe-to-toe with four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Wednesday's 7-6 win at Wrigley Field. Both Crow-Armstrong and Ohtani hit two home runs apiece, with Crow-Armstrong going 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot with four RBI and a strikeout. After a slow start to the 2026 campaign, the 24-year-old left-handed slugger has been heating up since June. The two-time All-Star came into Wednesday's action with a .284/.384/.535 slash line with a .919 OPS, 24 home runs, 65 RBI, 28 stolen bases, and 76 runs scored across 426 at-bats. Crow-Armstrong has now gone 7-for-17 with two home runs, a double, a triple, six RBI, and seven runs scored in his first five games in August as he continues to stay locked in at the dish. He's now up to three multi-homer games in 2026 and nine for his career. While PCA's numbers look great, his .257 xBA and .364 xwOBA predict regression to close out the campaign.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com