Gabriel Moreno Back From Paternity List, Starting on Wednesday
Gabriel Moreno from the paternity list on Wednesday, and he will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup against the San Diego Padres and right-hander Casey Mize, who will be making his debut with the Friars. James McCann will do the catching and bat seventh for the Snakes. Moreno will end up missing just one game on Tuesday to catch the birth of his second child this week. The 26-year-old Venezuelan backstop is having a fine season at the plate in 85 games (350 plate appearances), slashing .298/.380/.438 with a career-high .818 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, 46 runs scored, and four stolen bases in his fifth year in the majors (fourth in Arizona). Moreno is coming off a great month of July, too, in which he hit .362 (34-for-94) with two home runs, six doubles, 19 RBI, and 18 runs scored in 25 games played.
Source: Jody Jackson
Source: Jody Jackson