Daniel Palencia Starting a Rehab Assignment on Wednesday
Daniel Palencia (elbow) will start a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Palencia has been sidelined since June 16 with a mild right flexor strain, but the 26-year-old is nearing a return to the major-league bullpen for the stretch run. Because of injuries in 2026, Palencia has only thrown 16 2/3 innings and recorded all three of his saves after picking up a career-high 22 saves in 54 regular-season appearances in 2025. The Cubs picked up right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels at Monday's trade deadline, but when back and fully healthy, Palencia is expected to take over as the team's primary closer in the ninth inning. Fantasy managers searching for saves should look to stash Palencia now. He's rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues. Along with his three saves in 16 2/3 frames this year, Palencia has a 2.70 ERA (3.46 FIP), 1.38 WHIP, and 19:6 K:BB.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro