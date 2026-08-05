Pirates Release Veteran Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, a source told Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pirates cut Ozuna after signing him to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason. The 35-year-old Dominican veteran started the year as the team's full-time DH, but he quickly became a part-time player in Pittsburgh due to his ongoing struggles at the plate. Ozuna has hit just .203/.286/.327 with a .612 OPS, eight home runs, 29 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a career-high 28.6% strikeout rate in 280 plate appearances across 70 games in his 14th year in the big leagues. The right-handed slugger had gone 8-for-37 (.216) with a homer, a double, three RBI, four runs scored, six walks, and nine strikeouts in 12 games in the month of July. Ozuna will look to latch on with another team for the stretch run, but he's unlikely to suddenly re-emerge on the fantasy radar. The three-time All-Star hit a career-high 40 home runs just several years ago in 2023 with the Atlanta Braves, but he's seen a sharp decline in his offensive skills the last two seasons.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley