Angel Genao an Intriguing Waiver Add Upon Promotion to Majors
Angel Genao is getting promoted to the majors on Wednesday for what will be his MLB debut. The Guardians' second-ranked prospect earned the call-up after a strong season that began at Double-A (24 games) and progressed to Triple-A (71 games). Both stops were productive, but he seemed to get even better at the minors' highest level, hitting .309 with a reduced strikeout rate of 15.5 percent while maintaining a solid 12.3 percent walk rate. The switch-hitter belted 10 home runs there (including two on Tuesday) and stole nine bases, producing an .889 OPS for the Clippers. The 5-foot-11 Dominican makes plenty of contact and has enough pop and speed to make for an intriguing fantasy asset. He also can play all over the infield, so should Jose Ramirez (wrist) miss time with the injury that kept him out of Tuesday's contest, Genao could fill in there, or he could handle shortstop or second base if need be, all of which he is eligible to slot into in Yahoo! leagues. The 22-year-old is worth a flier in deep 12+ team leagues, and could become appealing in even shallower formats if he garners regular playing time over the remainder of the season.
Source: Tim Stebbins - MLB.com
Source: Tim Stebbins - MLB.com