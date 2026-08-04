Brendan Donovan Activated on Tuesday
Brendan Donovan (groin) was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Donovan started at third base and batted seventh in his first game back against the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old has missed most of the 2026 season due to groin injuries. After initial hitting the injured list in mid-April, Donovan returned in early May before promptly going back on the IL in mid-May. Across 101 plate appearances on the year, Donovan is hitting .274/.386/.452 with three home runs, eight RBI, and nine runs scored. The lefty swinger is unlikely to provide much pop or speed, but he's an above-average source of batting average whose ability to get on base should keep him in the lineup and help him rack up counting stats. In deeper leagues Donovan is worth targeting on the waiver wire as quality roster depth.
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer