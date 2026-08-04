Charlie Condon Continues to Display Stash-Worthy Pop
Charlie Condon's strong Triple-A campaign continued on Sunday, collecting a walk and a pair of hits, including a home run that ended an 18-game homerless drought. Despite the home run cold spell, the Rockies' third-ranked prospect now has 21 through 91 games, along with a strong .287/.402/.553 slash line. The emergence of TJ Rumfield and surprising production from a number of other players, along with the fact that Condon isn't on the 40-man roster, has hindered his path to the majors, and although the team parted ways with outfielder Brenton Doyle on Monday, it was outfielder Jordan Beck who got the call to the big leagues to replace him, not Condon. Still, as good as he's been this year, one would expect that the team would like to give him a taste of the MLB before next season, so look for a debut in the coming weeks. With the type of power the 6-foot-5 slugger possesses, he's worth stashing in an N/A spot in hopes he can make a difference, at least in the home run category, in the fantasy playoffs.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com