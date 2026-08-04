Carlos Rodon Could Move to Rehab Assignment Next
Carlos Rodon (elbow) threw to live hitters at Yankee Stadium on Monday and could go out on a minor-league rehab assignment next, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Rodon threw roughly 40 pitches during his session on Monday, and he could make a rehab start this Saturday. He's been out since June 28 with inflammation in his left elbow, but Rodon is nearing his return to New York's starting rotation and should be scooped up if he's available in any fantasy leagues. Barring a setback after making a couple of rehab starts most likely, Rodon could be back with the Yankees by the end of August. The 33-year-old veteran southpaw and three-time All-Star got a late start in 2026 after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow last October, but he's been solid in his nine starts, going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.44 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings. Rodon does have a career-high 13.4% walk rate, but his 26.8% strikeout rate is his highest mark since 2022 with the San Francisco Giants.
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera