Jefferson Rojas is Mets' New No. 1 Prospect Following Trade Deadline
Jefferson Rojas from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told Chelsea Janes of SNY. Rojas, 21, comes to the National League East after slashing .270/.339/.461 with a .799 OPS, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 58 runs scored in 91 games across 390 plate appearances with Double-A Knoxville this year. Per MLB Pipeline, Rojas has become New York's top prospect, and he also sits at No. 63 overall in the sport. The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Dominican infielder Rojas probably won't be an elite fantasy option at the shortstop position in the long-term, but he should offer 20-homer potential and average speed on the basepaths, which makes him a solid pickup for the disappointing Mets in exchange for a starting pitcher who could just be a rental. He probably won't be a realistic candidate for his MLB debut until next year, and he could be what the Mets have in mind as Francisco Lindor's eventual successor.
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes