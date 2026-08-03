Diamondbacks Acquire Lars Nootbaar From the Cardinals
Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzalez. Nootbaar will head to the National League West after hitting just .234/.333/.354 with a .688 OPS, three home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in 48 games and 183 plate appearances this year in his sixth season with the Cardinals. The 28-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder got a late start to the year after recovering from offseason surgery on both of his heels. Despite not really standing out offensively this year in St. Louis, Nootbaar should have a regular role in the Snakes' outfield because of injuries to all of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (thigh), Tommy Troy (shoulder), and Jordan Lawlar (hamstring). Nootbaar has always teased power/speed upside, but he has not panned out in the big leagues thanks to injuries. He's hitting only .133 (4-for-30) with one of his three homers against lefty pitchers, and Nootbaar could lose playing time as Arizona's outfield gets healthy. Nootbaar is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo