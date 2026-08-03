Gavin Cross has Rare Combination of Power and Speed
Gavin Cross had a stretch in late July when he hit a home run in six straight games for Triple-A Omaha. Altogether, he finished the month of July with seven homers and 23 RBI while hitting .337. It was a big month for the former first-round pick out of Virginia Tech. The left-handed hitting outfield prospect is the No. 26-ranked prospect in the Royals' system and has 11 homers and 42 RBI this season at Omaha in 337 at-bats. He's added 22 stolen bases and 50 runs scored while hitting .243 overall. The 25-year-old could be looking at a shot to man the outfield for the Royals this season and is worth a look in fantasy leagues. His 50-grade power and 50-grade speed make him an intriguing stash as someone who could produce given an opportunity this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball