Ryan Zeferjahn Continues to Emerge in Angels Bullpen
Ryan Zeferjahn continues to emerge at the back end of the team's bullpen in the second half of the season after picking up his fourth save of the year in the team's 3-0 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Zeferjahn allowed two hits, no walks, and struck out four in his 1 2/3 innings of work in the series finale at Angel Stadium. The 28-year-old former third-rounder by the Boston Red Sox in 2019 from the University of Kansas is 4-3 on the year with a 3.66 ERA (3.77 FIP) and 1.20 WHIP with 75 strikeouts and 32 walks in 51 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in his third year in the majors with the Halos. In 11 outings (12 1/3 innings pitched) since the beginning of July, Zeferjahn has allowed only three earned runs with two walks, 21 strikeouts, two saves, and three holds for the Angels. With Ben Joyce still on the injured list, Zeferjahn has become manager Kurt Suzuki's primary closer of late, giving him waiver-wire appeal in deeper fantasy leagues for managers who are desperate for saves. Zeferjahn is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com