Phillies Trade No. 9-Ranked Prospect Ramon Marquez to San Francisco
Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian to Philadelphia. Marquez is just 20 years old but has flashed high-end upside in the lower levels of their minor leagues. This season, the right-hander opened the campaign with Low-A Clearwater, where he posted a 1.86 ERA with a sharp 0.97 WHIP across 29 innings of work. He fanned 47 batters with only 10 walks. He has since carried this production into High-A, where he has made six starts (30 innings) and held a strong 1.50 ERA with an even lower 0.67 WHIP. During this stint, Marquez has totaled 46 strikeouts with just nine walks. While he remains several seasons away from his MLB debut, he is a name to keep a close eye on as he could emerge as a high-end asset in San Francisco.
Source: Jayson Stark
Source: Jayson Stark