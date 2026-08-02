Sebastian Walcott Suffers Head Injury, Placed on Double-A Injured List
Sebastian Walcott, the No. 10 prospect in Major League Baseball, has been placed on the Double-A injured list after being hit in the head by a wild pickoff attempt over the weekend. A clear timetable for his return has not yet been announced. The top-ranked prospect in the Texas system has had an injury-ridden campaign, missing nearly the entire first half after undergoing an internal brace procedure in the offseason. However, when on the field, the infielder has been quite productive, hitting .308 with a .934 OPS in 13 games for Double-A Frisco this season. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on his status, but it appears he could be in danger of another lengthy absence. Despite the disappointing season, he remains on track to compete for his MLB debut sometime during the 2027 season and continues to hold elite long-term value in all dynasty formats.
Source: Jeff Wilson
Source: Jeff Wilson