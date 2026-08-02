Willson Contreras Returns for Sunday Night in L.A.
Willson Contreras (head) is starting at first base and will bat cleanup for the BoSox in Sunday night's series finale on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Emmet Sheehan, according to MLB.com. Contreras was hit in the head by a pitch in Friday's series opener against the Dodgers, and Boston held him out of Saturday's lineup as a result. However, he avoided a concussion and is returning to action on Sunday. Fantasy managers will want to get the 34-year-old veteran Venezuelan slugger back in their starting lineups in all leagues as he looks to stay hot in August. The four-time All-Star is having a heck of a season in 2026 in his first year in Beantown, hitting .288/.396/.547 with a .943 OPS, 23 home runs, 67 RBI, 55 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 102 games played across 419 plate appearances. Contreras was red-hot in July, going 20-for-62 (.323) at the plate with five home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored, and a stolen base in 20 games played and 82 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com