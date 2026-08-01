Lane Thomas, Bailey Falter Get Traded to the Braves
Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter were traded to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. There is no return package for the Royals yet, but that should be announced shortly. This season, Thomas is slashing .230/.325/.392 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, and seven stolen bases across 96 games. He doesn't have great stats, but he excels against left-handed pitching. Thomas remains a deep league option, but a move to a better lineup in Atlanta should help his fantasy value. As for Falter, he owns a 13.97 ERA across five appearances this season. He's unlikely to be fantasy relevant unless the Braves work their magic on him.
Source: Mark Feinsand
Source: Mark Feinsand