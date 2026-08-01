Zebby Matthews Shows his Upside With 10-Strikeout Performance on Friday
Zebby Matthews closed out the month of July in strong form in the team's 5-3 win over the hosting Seattle Mariners on Friday night, allowing three earned runs on four hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out 10 in five innings pitched for a no-decision. The 26-year-old is now 4-8 on the season with a 5.22 ERA (5.04 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with 69 strikeouts and 26 walks in 81 innings pitched across 14 starts in his third year in the majors. Friday's outing was his first double-digit strikeout performance, and he heads into August with five earned runs allowed, five walks, and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings in his last two outings against the Mariners and Athletics after a 10-run blowup (eight earned runs) on July 19 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. The former eight-rounder in 2022 from Western Carolina University has potential, but he's sporting a career-low 20.2% strikeout rate and career-high 7.6% walk rate in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com