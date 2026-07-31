Tatsuya Imai is Shifting to the Bullpen
Tatsuya Imai will be moved to the bullpen for the time being. Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters on Friday that Imai will move to the bullpen for the upcoming weekend series against the Texas Rangers. It has been mostly a struggle for Imai, so the team will see if he is more reliable out of the bullpen. During his latest start, Imai allowed two earned runs and walked four batters across 0.2 innings of work. The Astros haven't named a replacement to take Imai's spot for Sunday's start, but the expectation is that Peter Lambert will get a chance in the rotation. Imai is unlikely to offer much fantasy value out of the bullpen, so fantasy managers can start looking for a replacement.
Source: Chandler Rome
Source: Chandler Rome