Mets Setting High Asking Price for Freddy Peralta
Freddy Peralta, according to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With the Mets currently 16 games under .500 and Peralta set to hit free agency at the end of the season, the veteran right-hander is one of the safer bets to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline. Peralta's value around the league may be at a relative low point, as he's recorded a 5-9 record with a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings (22 starts) on the year. Still, the 30-year-old recorded a 2.70 ERA with a 28.2% strikeout rate across 176 2/3 innings in 2025. He may be one of the few available arms at the deadline who carries true high-end upside for contenders.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal