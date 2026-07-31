Quinn Mathews a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Saturday Debut
Quinn Mathews is a priority target on the waiver wire ahead of his MLB debut on Saturday. Mathews is currently viewed as the team's No. 6 prospect on MLB.com and is outside the current top-100 rankings on MLB Pipeline. However, the southpaw has enjoyed a dominant stretch at Triple-A, which prompted the promotion. Over his last 56 1/3 innings at the top club (since May 28), the southpaw has been near-perfect, posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, with a 67:22 K:BB. Before this noted stretch, Mathews struggled against the top hitters of the minor leagues, carrying a hefty 5.55 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP across 35 2/3 innings of work. While it is still unknown if he will remain with the major-league club for the long-term, his recent Triple-A production makes him a worthy target in all standard leagues ahead of his debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com