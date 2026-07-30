Merrill Kelly's July Turnaround Makes Him a 12-Team Add
Merrill Kelly has rebuilt his mixed-league value with five strong July starts. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts across 27 2/3 innings this month. He capped that stretch Monday by holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings. Kelly still carries a 4.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 109 1/3 innings, and his 71 strikeouts leave little margin for error when the ratios slip. That makes him more matchup-dependent than the typical must-start arm. Still, Kelly was rostered in only 38% of Yahoo leagues when RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings were published. He ranks 55th overall with an add recommendation for leagues of 12 teams or deeper and has pitched well enough to earn a roster spot at that depth.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller