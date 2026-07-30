Luke Weaver Remains a High-End Waiver Wire Stash Option
Luke Weaver has been one of the better relief pitchers in baseball so far this season, recording a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 44 strikeouts, 15 holds, and one save across 43 innings (41 games). The Mets have deployed Weaver in a setup role in front of veteran closer Devin Williams for the majority of 2026. However, Williams has struggled to a 4.29 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 35 2/3 innings on the year. Additionally, with the Mets out of contention, both Weaver and Williams could be candidates to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline. Rival teams could view Weaver as a viable closer, as he logged 12 saves across two seasons with the New York Yankees in 2024 and 2025. Whether he stays with the Mets or gets traded, Weaver could have a path to saves in the final few months of the season and profiles as a worthy waiver wire stash candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller