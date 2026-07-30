JoJo Parker Stays Hot At Single-A Dunedin in Age-19 Season

Jul 30, 2026, 11:31 AM ET

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop prospect JoJo Parker is coming off a multi-homer game at Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday night, adding to his very respectable numbers this season as a 19-year-old. In 301 at-bats at Dunedin, Parker has 11 homers, 56 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases, while hitting .243. Despite his youth, Parker is the top prospect in the Blue Jays' system. The 21 steals show that he has five-category potential in fantasy, making him a very promising prospect. He will need to improve upon the batting average a little bit, but he still has time to make adjustments. The first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Parker is a left-handed hitter who was given a 60-grade hit tool, a 55-grade power, and a 50-grade run tool. Parker will need to show off more of his skills at Double-A and Triple-A before he likely makes his big-league debut. However, at age 19, Parker is off to a great start.