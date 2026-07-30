Bryan Abreu Continues to See Fantasy Value Increase Amid Impressive Stretch
Bryan Abreu got off to a rough start to the 2026 campaign when Josh Hader was still on the injured list, but he has been locked in of late and could be a waiver-wire consideration in deeper fantasy leagues. In the team's 7-4 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Abreu pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings with no hits allowed, no walks, and a strikeout to pick up his seventh save of the year. The 29-year-old Dominican hurler is 2-3 on the year with a still elevated 4.74 ERA (5.43 FIP) and 1.50 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 28 walks in 38 innings out of the bullpen. This was Abreu's second save since the All-Star break, but he was only in there because Hader had pitched in four of the previous five days. Still, Abreu has been much better in July, allowing just two earned runs with three walks and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched, and he will definitely be an asset in holds leagues if he continues to pitch like this. Abreu is rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com