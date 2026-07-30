Blake Snell Fans Nine in Latest Rehab Start
Blake Snell (elbow) looks ready to rejoin the team's big-league starting rotation after throwing four shutout innings with one hit allowed, no walks, and nine strikeouts in four innings of work with Low-A Ontario. It was against inexperienced hitters, but Snell looked good and threw 45 of his 60 pitches for strikes during the outing. The 33-year-old began the year nursing a shoulder injury before then landing on the injured list following a procedure on his left elbow to remove loose bodies from his arm. Although Snell looked good on Wednesday, the Dodgers could continue to slow-play the 33-year-old's rehab, like they are doing with most of their other injured stars. The former first-rounder and two-time Cy Young winner has made only one start for the Dodgers in 2026, but he deserves to be stashed in most fantasy baseball leagues for his strikeout upside when he's healthy. Snell is currently rostered in 80% of Yahoo leagues, and his return to L.A. could be on the horizon.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com