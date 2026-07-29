Shota Imanaga No Longer Starting for Cubs on Thursday
Shota Imanaga is no longer listed as the team's probable starter for Thursday's series finale against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Right-hander Javier Assad will now get the nod. Montemurro speculates that nothing is wrong with Imanaga physically, but the Cubs are pushing him back to Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field against the New York Yankees to have him take Jameson Taillon's spot. The 32-year-old Japanese native will get a little extra rest, but he'll also get a downgrade in matchup against the Yanks. In his third MLB season with the Cubbies, Imanaga has gone 7-8 with a 3.72 ERA (4.40 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 113 strikeouts and 29 walks in 121 innings pitched across his 21 starts. Imanaga has been pretty lights-out in his last five starts (29 innings), allowing only five earned runs (1.55 ERA) while walking six and striking out 25. The Yankees rank second in baseball in home runs, but they also have the fifth-most strikeouts, making Imanaga a risk-reward fantasy starter this weekend.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro