Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Not Expected to Play on Wednesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) is not expected to be in the team's lineup on Wednesday after he was removed early from Toronto's loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday with right hamstring tightness, per Ian Quillen of MLB.com. It's not yet clear whether Guerrero Jr. will require a trip to the injured list, but resting him on Wednesday will give the 27-year-old two full days off before Toronto's next series against the St. Louis Cardinals begins on Friday. It's been a nightmare season so far for Guerrero Jr., who is hitting .265/.345/.357 with six home runs, 44 RBI, 55 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across 435 plate appearances. His barrel rate is down from 12.2% in 2025 to 6.7% this season, and his hard-hit rate has dropped from 50.7% to 43.8%. With Guerrero Jr. out of the starting lineup on Wednesday, Blue Jays regular third baseman Kazuma Okamoto has moved across the diamond to cover first base, with utility infielder Ernie Clement getting the start at third.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Quillen
Source: MLB.com - Ian Quillen