Gleyber Torres Drives in Five in Rout of Orioles on Tuesday
Gleyber Torres had his best game since returning from the injured list last week in Tuesday's 14-0 blowout victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a season-high five RBI, a run scored, and two strikeouts. The 29-year-old Venezuelan second baseman played in just his 51st game of the season on Tuesday because of injuries, but he's now hitting .272 with a .778 OPS. Torres only has five home runs on the year, but he's never been a big power guy -- one outlier 30-homer campaign back in 2019 with the New York Yankees in his second year in the majors. Where he can help down the stretch is with his batting average, thanks to his high contact rate, and in on-base percentage because of his excellent plate discipline. Torres isn't going to move the needle much in the counting stats, but he can certainly be a boost to your fantasy team's average and OBP the rest of the way if he stays healthy. He's currently rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, too.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com