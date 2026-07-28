Esmerlyn Valdez Returning to the Lineup on Tuesday
Esmerlyn Valdez (hand) will be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, according to Jason Mackey. Valdez will return to action a day after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand, which caused him to be removed from Monday's game early. Thankfully, tests on Valdez's hand came back negative for any fractures. The 22-year-old Dominican has been excellent in his first 124 major-league at-bats in 2026, slashing .290/.386/.702 with a 1.088 OPS, 14 home runs, 36 RBI, and 26 runs scored across his 38 games and 145 plate appearances. Valdez has been one of the most popular waiver-wire pickups for his power. Although he still has a 1.043 OPS in 21 games in July, Valdez has cooled off of late, going 3-for-16 with eight strikeouts in his last six games. Fantasy managers will be hoping that he can turn things around in his return on Tuesday at PNC Park.
Source: Jason Mackey
Source: Jason Mackey