Nick Lodolo Working on New Breaking-Ball Grip as he Rehabs a Blister
Nick Lodolo (finger) threw a bullpen session without discomfort on July 22 and another one on July 26, and he has been testing a new grip for his breaking ball and hasn't reported any issues, according to MLB.com. Lodolo landed on the 15-day injured list on July 12 with another blister on his left index finger. There is no specific timetable for his return to the Reds' starting rotation, but he appears to be making good progress. The next step is for Lodolo to face live batters before he's likely sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. In a best-case scenario, Lodolo might not be back in the majors until mid-August. In his first 12 starts of the season, the former seventh overall pick in 2019 from Texas Christian University went 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA (5.11 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 27 walks in 62 2/3 innings. Lodolo's strikeout upside has been intriguing since he entered the league in 2022, but he has a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate in 2026 and a career-high 9.7% walk rate, which is not what you'd want to see from an oft-injured arm.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com