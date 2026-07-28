Erik Miller Earns Save for Giants, Emerging as Primary Option in Bullpen
Erik Miller picked up his third save of the season on Monday night, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. San Francisco has largely operated with a committee approach in the ninth inning so far this season. Still, Miller has a solid case as the team's best relief arm, as he's pitched to a 2.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 44 strikeouts across 31 1/3 innings (36 games). The 28-year-old's command is spotty, as he's surrendered a 16.2% walk rate. However, he's averaging 96.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 32.4% of the batters he's faced on the year. For deep-league managers who are searching for saves on the waiver wire, Miller could be a name to target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller