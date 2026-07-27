Garrett Mitchell Remains a Power/Speed Threat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Garrett Mitchell had hit .272/.361/.446 with eight home runs, 48 RBI, 46 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across 343 plate appearances. The oft-injured Mitchell has finally managed to stay mostly healthy in 2026, and he's emerged as a steady contributor in Milwaukee. Mitchell's 32.2% strikeout rate is a red flag in his profile, and his batting average has been buoyed by a heavily inflated .403 batting average on balls in play. However, Mitchell makes elite contact, as he's logged a 14.2% barrel rate and a 49.5% hard-hit rate. His ability to consistently hit the ball hard should keep his batting average from completely bottoming out, and Mitchell remains a high-upside power/speed threat to target on the waiver wire as long as he can continue to avoid the injury bug.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller